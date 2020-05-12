How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected women's sexual behavior?

A recent study from Turkey found that women's sexual desire and frequency of intercourse increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, but their quality of sexual life decreased. The findings are published in the International Journal of Gynecology & Obstetrics.

In the study of 58 women, women participated in sexual intercourse on average 2.4 times per week during the pandemic, compared with 1.9 times in the 6-12 months prior to the pandemic. Before the pandemic 32.7% of participants desired to become pregnant, compared with 5.1% during the pandemic; however, use of contraception decreased during the pandemic.

Menstrual disorders were more common during the pandemic than before (27.6% versus 12.1%), and participants generated worse scores on a questionnaire based on sexual function during the pandemic compared with scores before the pandemic.

###