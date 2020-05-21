Weight loss surgery may alter gene expression in fat tissue

Altered gene expression in fat tissue may help explain why individuals who have regained weight after weight loss surgery still experience benefits such as metabolic improvements and a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes. The findings come from a study published in the Journal of Internal Medicine.

The study included women who underwent weight loss surgery, and gene analyses were conducted before and two and five years after surgery. Analyses were also conducted in women who did not undergo surgery.

Most gene expression changes in fat tissue occurred during the first two years after surgery; however, a subset of genes encoding proteins involved in inflammation displayed a continued decrease in expression over five years (during weight regain).

