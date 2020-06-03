COVID-19 news from Annals of Internal Medicine

Below please find a summary and link(s) of new coronavirus-related content published today in Annals of Internal Medicine. The summary below is not intended to substitute for the full article as a source of information. A collection of coronavirus-related content is free to the public at http://go. annals. org/ coronavirus . 1. Prevalence of Asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Infection

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has spread rapidly throughout the world. Infected persons who remain asymptomatic may play a role in the ongoing pandemic, but their relative number and effect have been uncertain. Researchers from Scripps Research Translational Institute reviewed the available evidence on asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection and found asymptomatic persons seem to account for approximately 40 to 45 percent of SARS-CoV-2 infections, and they can transmit the virus to others for an extended period, and conclude it is imperative that testing programs include those without symptoms. Read the full text: https:/ / www. acpjournals. org/ doi/ 10. 7326/ M20-2428 .

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has challenged all of medicine. However, in recent weeks, the nation's need for more infectious disease (ID) expertise has become a clear focal point. Cognitive specialties, such as ID, have attracted fewer physicians to the field than other, high-income-generating specialties. Authors from Massachusetts General Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center examined how the distribution of ID specialists matches the needs of the COVID-19 pandemic across the U.S. and found that nearly two-thirds of all Americans live in 90 percent of counties with below-average or no ID physician access. Read the full text: https:/ / www. acpjournals. org/ doi/ 10. 7326/ M20-2684 .

