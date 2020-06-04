COVID-19 news from Annals of Internal Medicine

Below please find a summary and link(s) of new coronavirus-related content published today in Annals of Internal Medicine. The summary below is not intended to substitute for the full article as a source of information. A collection of coronavirus-related content is free to the public at http://go. annals. org/ coronavirus .

1. Serodiagnostics for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome-Related Coronavirus-2

Accurate serologic tests to detect host antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 will be critical for the public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, urgent research is needed to link specific serologic variables with immunity against SARS-CoV-2. Researchers lead by a team at McGill University reviewed available research to identify key use cases for SARS-CoV-2 antibody detection tests and their application to serologic studies. They discuss currently available assays, highlight key areas of ongoing research, and propose potential strategies for test implementation. They found that despite a rapid increase in the number and availability of serologic assays to test for antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, most have undergone minimal or no external validation or have poorly described validation panels, which hinders assay selection and interpretation of results. In addition, interpretation of serologic assays is limited at present because of critical knowledge gaps. Read the full text: https:/ / www. acpjournals. org/ doi/ 10. 7326/ M20-2854 .

Media contacts: A PDF for this article is not yet available. Please click the link to read full text. The lead author, Matthew P. Cheng, MDCM, can be reached through Fabienne Landry at Fabienne.Landry@MUHC.MCGILL.CA.

