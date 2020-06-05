COVID-19 news from Annals of Internal Medicine

Below please find a summary and link(s) of new coronavirus-related content published today in Annals of Internal Medicine. The summary below is not intended to substitute for the full article as a source of information. A collection of coronavirus-related content is free to the public at http://go. annals. org/ coronavirus .

Historical Insights on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), the 1918 Influenza Pandemic, and Racial Disparities: Illuminating a Path Forward

The COVID-19 pandemic is exacting a disproportionate toll on ethnic minority communities and magnifying existing disparities in health care access and treatment. To help understand the current crisis, the authors from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine look to history for insights, especially the 1918 influenza pandemic. The authors frame a discussion of racial health disparities through a resilience approach rather than a deficit approach and offer a blueprint for approaching the COVID-19 crisis through the lens of health equity. Read the full text: https:/ / www. acpjournals. org/ doi/ 10. 7326/ M20-2223 .

