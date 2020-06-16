COVID-19 news from Annals of Internal Medicine

Below please find a summary and link(s) of new coronavirus-related content published today in Annals of Internal Medicine. The summary below is not intended to substitute for the full article as a source of information. A collection of coronavirus-related content is free to the public at http://go. annals. org/ coronavirus . 1. Promoting Better Clinical Trials and Drug Information as Public Health Interventions for the COVID-19 Emergency in Italy

Authors from the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) suggest that misinformation spread by non-peer-reviewed articles and press releases of small clinical trials, coupled with the general amplification and uncritical reporting of "potential cures," led physicians to use many drugs off label during the early phases of the COVID-19 pandemic with high expectations of their potential benefit. The authors describe lessons learned to counteract misleading information and urge the research community to do high-quality, informative multi-group trials. Read the full text: https:/ / www. acpjournals. org/ doi/ 10. 7326/ M20-3775 .

2. COVID-19 Clinical Trials: Improving Research Infrastructure and Relevance

The COVID-19 pandemic is frequently cited as an event that will permanently change the way we do many things, such as educate, work, and provide medical care. According to authors from the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, it also affords an opportunity to rethink the way we do clinical research. The authors provide recent examples of how coordinated efforts may benefit research into COVID-19. Read the full text: https:/ / www. acpjournals. org/ doi/ 10. 7326/ M20-2959 .

The lead author, Stephen Kimmel, MD, MSCE, can be reached directly at stevek@pennmedicine.upenn.edu.

