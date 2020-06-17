COVID-19 news from Annals of Internal Medicine

Below please find a summary and link(s) of new coronavirus-related content published today in Annals of Internal Medicine. The summary below is not intended to substitute for the full article as a source of information. A collection of coronavirus-related content is free to the public at http://go. annals. org/ coronavirus .

Update Alert: Should Clinicians Use Chloroquine or Hydroxychloroquine Alone or in Combination With Azithromycin for the Prophylaxis or Treatment of COVID-19? Living Practice Points From the American College of Physicians

Still no evidence to support the use of chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine to treat or prevent COVID-19

Researchers for the Scientific Medical Policy Committee of the American College of Physicians (ACP) conducted an updated evidence review on May 8, 2020 to determine if changes needed to be made to their Practice Points on the use of chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine alone or in combination with azithromycin for prophylaxis or treatment of coronavirus disease. The evidence update included one observational study focused on hydroxychloroquine alone and in combination with azithromycin, and one observational study assessed use of chloroquine alone (previously, no studies were available on the use of chloroquine alone). The new evidence added support to previous conclusions but resulted in no conceptual changes to the practice points. Read the full text: https:/ / www. acpjournals. org/ doi/ 10. 7326/ M20-3862 .

