COVID-19 news from Annals of Internal Medicine

Bereavement Care in the Wake of COVID-19: Offering Condolences and Referrals

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing deaths with forced separations that deny final goodbyes and traditional mourning rituals. These conditions threaten survivors' mental health, leaving them vulnerable to enduring psychological distress. Authors from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Cornell Center for Research on End-of-Life Care at Weill Cornell Medicine suggest words clinicians can say to bereaved family members and guidance on when to make referrals, particularly when time for bereavement care is limited, to offset the risks that the pandemic has posed. Read the full text: https:/ / www. acpjournals. org/ doi/ 10. 7326/ M20-2526 .

