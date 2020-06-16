Oncotarget: Preoperative geriatric nutritional risk index is a useful prognostic indicator

The cover for issue 24 of Oncotarget features Figure 4, 'Cancer-specific survival curves based on GNRI according to pTNM stage,' by Hirahara, et al.

Volume 11 Issue 24 of @Oncotarget reported that this study aimed to evaluate the relationship between preoperative Geriatric Nutritional Risk Index and long-term outcomes in elderly gastric cancer patients.

, OS was significantly associated with the American Society of Anesthesiologists Physical Status, tumor size, tumor differentiation, pathological stage, carcinoembryonic antigen, C-reactive protein, postoperative complications, and GNRI, whereas in the univariate analyses of CSS, ASA-PS, tumor size, tumor differentiation, pathological stage, CEA, postoperative adjuvant chemotherapy, and Geriatric Nutritional Risk Index were significantly associated with poor prognosis. In the multivariate analysis, ASA-PS, tumor differentiation, pathological stage, and GNRI were significant independent prognostic factors of OS, whereas ASA-PS, pathological stage, and CEA were significant independent prognostic factors of CSS. Geriatric Nutritional Risk Index is significantly associated with OS and CSS in elderly gastric cancer patients and is an independent predictor of OS. It is a simple, cost-effective, and promising nutritional index for predicting OS in elderly patients.

Dr. Noriyuki Hirahara from The Department of Digestive and General Surgery at Shimane University Faculty of Medicine said "The tumor–node–metastasis (TNM) staging has been the global standard for estimating cancer cell dissemination."

The impact of the nutritional status on the outcome of cancer patients has been intensively studied in recent years, and several assessment tools have been proposed for nutritional screening.

However, the usefulness of these tools has not been fully evaluated in elderly patients.

The geriatric nutritional risk index was developed as a simple and objective nutritional assessment tool for hospitalized elderly patients based on their body weight and serum albumin level.

Therefore, the authors believe that the Geriatric Nutritional Risk Index accurately reflects the nutritional status of elderly cancer patients who are at risk of malnutrition because of their physiological frailty and vulnerability.

The principal aim of this study was to evaluate the prognostic significance of the preoperative Geriatric Nutritional Risk Index for estimating the postoperative outcomes of elderly gastric cancer patients.

The Hirahara Research Team concluded in their Oncotarget Research Paper that in Japan, which has an aging society, an individualized treatment strategy for gastric cancer is indispensable because there are many deaths caused by other diseases.

Recently, sarcopenia has been reported to affect the incidence of adverse events with chemotherapy and the continuation of treatment, leading to a worse prognosis.

Sarcopenia, the age-related loss of skeletal muscle mass and strength, was identified based on cross-sectional computed tomography images at the L3 level.

However, the Geriatric Nutritional Risk Index can be easily calculated from routine laboratory data and physical measurements.

The clinical significance of GNRI, as an indicator of OS, will be increasingly important in the future.

DOI - https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 18632/ oncotarget. 27635

Full text - https:/ / www. oncotarget. com/ article/ 27635/ text/

Correspondence to - Noriyuki Hirahara - norinorihirahara@yahoo.co.jp

Keywords - geriatric nutritional risk index, overall survival, cancer-specific survival, gastric cancer, elderly patients

