Postoperative atrial fibrillation does not impact on overall survival after esophagectomy

Volume 11, Issue 25 of Oncotarget reported that Administration of landiolol hydrochloride was found to be associated with reduced incidence of atrial fibrillation after esophagectomy for esophageal cancer in our previous randomized controlled trial

Volume 11, Issue 25 of @Oncotarget reported that Administration of landiolol hydrochloride was found to be associated with reduced incidence of atrial fibrillation after esophagectomy for esophageal cancer in our previous randomized controlled trial.

Between March 2014 and January 2016, 100 patients with esophageal cancer were registered in an RCT trial and randomly allocated to receive either administration of landiolol or a placebo.

The authors analyzed data from this RCT to better understand the effect of postoperative AF and severe associated complications on overall survival after esophagectomy for cancer.

In multivariate analysis, high stage alone was an independent prognostic factor for esophageal cancer patients the following esophagectomy.

Dr. Toshiyasu Ojima from The Wakayama Medical University said, "Esophagectomy is considered the optimum treatment against esophageal cancers."

The incidence of major postoperative complications in our previous study increased in patients that developed new-onset AF following subtotal esophagectomy.

The effect of postoperative AF on long-term survival following esophagectomy is therefore controversial.

Severe postoperative complications may make patients with esophageal cancer less likely to survive over the long term.

Patients with esophageal cancer but without severe postoperative complications have been shown to have better long-term survival than patients with complications.

The authors also evaluate the influence of severe postoperative complications on overall survival and whether prophylactic administration of landiolol hydrochloride directly influences prolonged survival in patients with esophageal cancer.

The Ojima Research Team concluded in their Oncotarget Research Paper, "new-onset AF and other severe complications were not associated with poorer long-term survival after esophagectomy. In addition, administration of landiolol hydrochloride after esophagectomy did not contribute to the prolonged OS of patients with esophageal cancer."

"Administration of landiolol hydrochloride after esophagectomy did not contribute to the prolonged OS of patients with esophageal cancer"

###

Sign up for free Altmetric alerts about this article

DOI - https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 18632/ oncotarget. 27643

Full text - https:/ / www. oncotarget. com/ article/ 27643/ text/

Correspondence to - Toshiyasu Ojima - tojima@wakayama-med.ac.jp

Keywords - esophageal cancer, atrial fibrillation, landiolol, randomized controlled trial, complication

About Oncotarget

Oncotarget is a weekly, peer-reviewed, open access biomedical journal covering research on all aspects of oncology.

To learn more about Oncotarget, please visit https:/ / www. oncotarget. com or connect with:

SoundCloud - https:/ / soundcloud. com/ oncotarget

Facebook - https:/ / www. facebook. com/ Oncotarget/

Twitter - https:/ / twitter. com/ oncotarget

LinkedIn - https:/ / www. linkedin. com/ company/ oncotarget

Pinterest - https:/ / www. pinterest. com/ oncotarget/

Reddit - https:/ / www. reddit. com/ user/ Oncotarget/

Oncotarget is published by Impact Journals, LLC please visit http://www. ImpactJournals. com or connect with @ImpactJrnls

Media Contact

MEDIA@IMPACTJOURNALS.COM

18009220957x105