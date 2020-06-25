News Release 

Acute acral lesions in a case series of kids, teens during COVID-19 pandemic

JAMA Dermatology

What The Study Did: This case series describes 20 children and adolescents who presented with new-onset acral inflammatory lesions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authors: Ignacio Torres-Navarro, of the Hospital Universitario y Politécnico la Fe in Valencia, Spain, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamadermatol.2020.2340)

