Attitudes, psychological factors associated with behaviors among adolescents during COVID-19

What The Study Did: Psychological factors associated with adolescents' behaviors during the COVID-19 pandemic are examined in this survey study.
Authors: Benjamin Oosterhoff, Ph.D., of Montana State University in Bozeman, is the corresponding author.
To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/
(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.1876)
Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.
###Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.
Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/