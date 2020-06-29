News Release 

Attitudes, psychological factors associated with behaviors among adolescents during COVID-19

JAMA Pediatrics

What The Study Did: Psychological factors associated with adolescents' behaviors during the COVID-19 pandemic are examined in this survey study.

Authors: Benjamin Oosterhoff, Ph.D., of Montana State University in Bozeman, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.1876)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.1876?guestAccessKey=bac2216b-3b7b-4d29-8356-1cb9205d12b8&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=062920

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.