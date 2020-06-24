News Release 

Clinicopathologic aspects of a papulovesicular eruption in a patient with COVID-19

JAMA Network

What The Article Says: A man in his 60s presented with numerous pseudovesicular papules on the trunk 12 hours after the initiation of treatment for COVID-19.

Authors: Laurence Toutous Trellu, M.D., of the Geneva University Hospitals in Switzerland, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamadermatol.2020.1966)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

#  #  #

Media advisory: The full article is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamadermatology/fullarticle/10.1001/jamadermatol.2020.1966?guestAccessKey=91a96891-3c7c-495c-8c6a-c0610567f54e&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=062420

###

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.