Clinicopathologic aspects of a papulovesicular eruption in a patient with COVID-19

What The Article Says: A man in his 60s presented with numerous pseudovesicular papules on the trunk 12 hours after the initiation of treatment for COVID-19.
Authors: Laurence Toutous Trellu, M.D., of the Geneva University Hospitals in Switzerland, is the corresponding author.
To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/
(doi:10.1001/jamadermatol.2020.1966)
Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.
# # #Media advisory: The full article is linked to this news release.
Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time
https:/
###