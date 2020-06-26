Clinical characteristics, outcomes in patients with COVID-19, multiple sclerosis

What The Study Did: The clinical characteristics and outcomes in patients with multiple sclerosis who contract COVID-19 are described in this observational study, which identifies factors associated with COVID-19 severity.

Authors: Celine Louapre, M.D., of the Sorbonne Universite in Paris, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamaneurol.2020.2581)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflicts of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

The full study is linked to this news release.