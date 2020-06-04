News Release 

COVID-19 in pediatric surgical patients at 3 US children's hospitals

JAMA Surgery

What The Study Did:This study assessed how many pediatric patients presenting for surgery at three tertiary care children's hospitals across the U.S. had COVID-19.

Authors: Apurva S. Shah, M.D., M.B.A., of the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamasurg.2020.2588)

Editor's Note: Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamasurgery/fullarticle/10.1001/jamasurg.2020.2588?guestAccessKey=d9449960-39c9-410a-9ea5-cb264444fac0&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=060420

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.