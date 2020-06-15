Comparing life expectancy between insured adults with or without HIV

What The Study Did: Researchers estimated the difference in overall life expectancy and years free from major chronic illnesses between individuals with HIV infection with access to care and similar uninfected adults from the same health care system from 2000 to 2016. Antiretroviral therapy has increased life expectancy for individuals with HIV, but recent data comparing life span between individuals with or without the disease are lacking.

Authors: Julia L. Marcus, Ph.D., M.P.H., of Harvard Medical School in Boston, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.7954)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflicts of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

