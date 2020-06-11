Comparing survival after minimally invasive hysterectomy or open surgery for early-stage cervical cancer

What The Study Did: This study combined the results of 15 observational studies with 9,500 patients who underwent radical hysterectomy for early-stage cervical cancer to compare the risk of cancer recurrence and death associated with receiving minimally invasive versus open radical hysterectomy.

Authors: Alexander Melamed, M.D., M.P.H., of the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2020.1694)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflicts of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

The full study and editorial are linked to this news release.