Comparing survival after minimally invasive hysterectomy or open surgery for early-stage cervical cancer

What The Study Did: This study combined the results of 15 observational studies with 9,500 patients who underwent radical hysterectomy for early-stage cervical cancer to compare the risk of cancer recurrence and death associated with receiving minimally invasive versus open radical hysterectomy.

Authors: Alexander Melamed, M.D., M.P.H., of the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York, is the corresponding author.

