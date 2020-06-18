News Release 

Design, analyses of oncology trials during COVID-19 pandemic

JAMA Oncology

What The Viewpoint Says: The challenges associated with conducting and assessing results of clinical trials during the COVID-19 pandemic are discussed in this Viewpoint.

Authors: Chaya S. Moskowitz, Ph.D., of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2020.2370)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflicts of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

