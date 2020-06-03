Epidemiology, clinical features, disease severity in pediatric patients with COVID-19

What The Study Did: Epidemiology, clinical and laboratory features of 50 children hospitalized with COVID-19 in New York are examined in this case series.

Authors: Philip Zachariah, M.D., M.Sc., of Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.2430)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: The full study and editorial are linked to this news release.