Factors associated with decision to withdraw life-supporting treatment in patients with severe traumatic brain injury

What The Study Did: Researchers examined what demographic and clinical factors are associated with the decision to withdraw life-supporting treatment in patients with severe traumatic brain injury using data from more than 825 trauma centers in the U.S.

Authors: Theresa Williamson, M.D., of Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamasurg.2020.1790)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

The full study and commentary are linked to this news release.