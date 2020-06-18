News Release 

How common are taste, smell dysfunction in COVID-19 patients

JAMA Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery

What The Study Did: This survey study of patients with COVID-19 investigates how common the ability to taste and smell was reduced at the onset of the disease.

Authors: Fabio Ferreli, M.D., of the Humanitas Clinical and Research Center in Milan, Italy, is the corresponding author.

