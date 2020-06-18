How common are taste, smell dysfunction in COVID-19 patients

What The Study Did: This survey study of patients with COVID-19 investigates how common the ability to taste and smell was reduced at the onset of the disease.

Authors: Fabio Ferreli, M.D., of the Humanitas Clinical and Research Center in Milan, Italy, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2020.1155)

Editor's Note: Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

# # #

The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/ / jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamaotolaryngology/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jamaoto. 2020. 1155?guestAccessKey= 2a1c0db0-8549-4f18-bb83-142c5f6bd5c6&utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_content= tfl&utm_term= 061820

###