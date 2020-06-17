News Release 

How commonly do patients develop persistent opioid use after cardiac surgery?

JAMA Cardiology

What The Study Did: A large, national database was used to determine how common it was for patients who hadn't used opioids before undergoing a coronary artery bypass grafting or heart valve procedure to subsequently develop persistent opioid use after surgery.

Authors: Nimesh D. Desai, M.D., Ph.D., of the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, is the corresponding author.

