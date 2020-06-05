News Release 

Investigational treatments of COVID-19 in children

JAMA Pediatrics

What The Study Did: This pharmacokinetic simulation study estimates appropriate pediatric-specific dosing regimens for hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir in the treatment of pediatric patients with COVID-19.

Authors: Michael Cohen-Wolkowiez, M.D., Ph.D., of the Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, North Carolina, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.2422)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: The full study and editorial are linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.2422?guestAccessKey=5e20cbb1-0479-4157-92fd-96d06e904b04&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=060320

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.