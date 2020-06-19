News Release 

Out-of-hospital cardiac arrests and resuscitations during COVID-19 pandemic in New York

JAMA Cardiology

What The Study Did: This study describes the characteristics associated with outpatient cardiac arrests and death during the COVID-19 pandemic in New York.

Authors: David J. Prezant, M.D., of the Fire Department of the City of New York in Brooklyn, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamacardio.2020.2488)

