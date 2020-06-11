Outcomes of COVID-19 in countries with different income levels

What The Viewpoint Says: Possible outcomes of the COVID-19 pandemic on low- and middle-income countries are described.

Authors: Daniel Vigo, M.D., Lic. Psych., Dr.P.H., of the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2020.2174)

Editor's Note: Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

The full article is linked to this news release.