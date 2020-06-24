News Release 

On the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis

JAMA Cardiology

What The Article Says: This essay describes observations of the qualities developed by hospital staff members during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Author: Megha Prasad, M.D. M.S., of the Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York, is the corresponding author.

