Palliative Care in emergency departments during COVID-19 pandemic

What The Study Did: The clinical characteristics and outcomes of patients who received intervention by a COVID-19 palliative care response team are examined in this case series.
Authors: Shunichi Nakagawa, M.D., of the Columbia University Medical Center in NewYork, is the corresponding author.
To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/
(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.2713)
Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.
###Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.
Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/