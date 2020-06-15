Perceived harm of e-cigarettes vs cigarettes after outbreak of vaping-associated lung injury

What The Study Did: This survey study looked at perceptions of the harms of electronic cigarettes compared to regular cigarettes among current smokers in England before and after the U.S. outbreak of vaping-associated lung injury in 2019. Misperceptions that e-cigarettes are at least as harmful to health as regular cigarettes may dissuade smokers who are unable or unwilling to stop using nicotine from switching to e-cigarettes.
Authors: Harry Tattan-Birch, M.Sc., of University College London, is the corresponding author.
