Prevalence of gastrointestinal symptoms, fecal viral shedding in patients with COVID-19

What The Study Did: How commonly reported gastrointestinal symptoms were in patients with COVID-19 and viral RNA shedding was detected in these patients' stool are examined in this systematic review and meta-analysis.

Authors: Sravanthi Parasa, M.D., of Swedish Medical Center in Seattle, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.11335)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

