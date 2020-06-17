Prone positioning in awake, nonintubated patients with COVID-19 hypoxemic respiratory failure

What The Study Did: Whether the prone position is associated with improved oxygenation and decreased risk for intubation in spontaneously breathing patients with severe COVID-19 hypoxemic respiratory failure is investigated in this observational study.
Authors: Sanja Jelic, M.D., of the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York, is the corresponding author.
(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.3030)
The article includes funding/support disclosures.
