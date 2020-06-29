Staying apart during a pandemic

What The Perspective Says: The loss of human connection caused by the social and physical distancing of the COVID-19 pandemic is lamented in this piece.
Authors: Nathaniel P. Morris, M.D., of Stanford University School of Medicine in California, is the corresponding author.
To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/
(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.2505)
Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.
###Media advisory: The full article is linked to this news release.
Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/