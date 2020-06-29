News Release 

Staying apart during a pandemic

JAMA Internal Medicine

What The Perspective Says: The loss of human connection caused by the social and physical distancing of the COVID-19 pandemic is lamented in this piece.

Authors: Nathaniel P. Morris, M.D., of Stanford University School of Medicine in California, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.2505)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: The full article is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.2505?guestAccessKey=f12d0a4f-6cc9-4293-8b51-767f3a916534&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=062920

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.