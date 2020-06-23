Simulation of pool testing strategies to identify patients with COVID-19

What The Study Did: The feasibility of using pool testing to identify patients with COVID-19 in a setting with limited testing availability was examined in this decision analytical model study.

Authors: Alhaji Cherif, Ph.D., of the Renal Research Institute in New York, is the corresponding author.

