Treating relapsing multiple sclerosis with hookworm infection

JAMA Neurology

What The Study Did: This randomized clinical trial assessed the effect of treating patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis with a therapeutic hookworm infection compared with placebo. Some studies have suggested that gut worms induce immune responses that can protect against multiple sclerosis.

Authors: Cris S. Constantinescu, M.D., Ph.D., and David I. Pritchard, Ph.D., of the University of Nottingham in Nottingham, England, are the corresponding authors.

(doi:10.1001/jamaneurol.2020.1118)

The article includes conflicts of interest and funding/support disclosures.

