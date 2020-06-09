USPSTF recommendation on screening for unhealthy drug use

Bottom Line: The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends screening for unhealthy drug use in adults 18 or older by asking questions about such use when services for diagnosis, treatment, and care can be offered or referred. Unhealthy drug use includes using illegal drugs or using a prescription drug in ways that are not recommended by a doctor. The USPSTF routinely makes recommendations about the effectiveness of preventive care services and this is a new recommendation, replacing the 2008 statement that found insufficient evidence at the time. Evidence continues to be insufficient regarding screening for unhealthy drug use in adolescents. Drug use is one of the most common causes of preventable death, injuries and disability. In 2017, unhealthy drug use caused more than 70,000 fatal overdoses.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jama.2020.8020)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

Note : More information about the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, its process, and its recommendations can be found on the newsroom page of its website.

###

Media advisory: To contact the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, email the Media Coordinator at Newsroom@USPSTF.net or call 202-572-2044. The full report and related articles are linked to this news release.