COVID-19, fake science, and conspiracy theories

New Rochelle, NY, May 22, 2020--What past scientific fraud is at the heart of some current anti-vaccine and anti-COVID-19 conspiracy theories? Read the details in the Commentary "Fake Science: XMRV, COVID-19, and the Toxic Legacy of Dr. Judy Mikovits." (in the peer-reviewed journal AIDS Research and Human Retroviruses.

The COVID-19 conspiracy theory put forth by Mikovits is demonstrably untrue, and much of it derives from a scientific fraud she and coworkers perpetrated in 2009.

"There is no legitimate debate to be had on these issues, and any credence given to these dangerous conspiracies will lead to even greater suffering resulting from COVID-19. Steer well clear of Plandemic and the claims of Judy Mikovits," say authors Stuart Neil, King's College, London, and Edward Campbell, Stritch School of Medicine, Loyola University Chicago.

Thomas Hope, PhD, Editor-in-Chief of AIDS Research and Human Retroviruses and Professor of Cell and Molecular Biology at Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, IL states: "With the great desire of the public to understand what they can about the pandemic, combined with misguided and malignant disinformation as produced by Ms. Mikovits, it is critical that all scientists do everything they can to educate the public and disclose the fake or false information."

