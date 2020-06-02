Infrared imagery from NASA's Aqua satellite showed that strong storms from a redeveloped tropical cyclone were soaking parts of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Tropical Depression 03L is expected to generate heavy rainfall in the region.

June 02, 2020 - NASA Analyzes Gulf of Mexico's Reborn Tropical Depression Soaking Potential Infrared imagery from NASA's Aqua satellite showed that strong storms from a redeveloped tropical cyclone were soaking parts of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Tropical Depression 03L is expected to generate heavy rainfall in the region.

Aqua image of TD3 On June 2 at 3:35 a.m. EDT (0735 UTC) the MODIS instrument that flies aboard NASA's Aqua satellite found coldest cloud top temperatures (yellow) in several areas around Tropical Depression 03L's center of circulation. They were as cold as or colder than minus 80 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 62.2 Celsius). One area of strong storms were off the coast and over the Bay of Campeche, Gulf of Mexico. Several other areas were over Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Credit: NASA/NRL

