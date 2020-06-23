Juul Labs shares new research at the College on Problems of Drug Dependence Annual Meeting

San Francisco (June 22, 2020) -- As part of the Company's ongoing engagement with the public health community, Juul Labs today announced findings from its sciences and research program at the 82nd Annual Scientific Meeting of the College on Problems of Drug Dependence. The studies presented evaluate the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profile of the JUUL System compared to other nicotine delivery products.

Consistent with previous clinical studies conducted by Juul Labs, the data demonstrated a nicotine absorption curve for the JUUL System that is competitive with a combustible cigarette but with a lower maximum blood nicotine concentration and total nicotine exposure compared to combustible cigarettes. The JUUL System's nicotine absorption curve was in close range of select comparator ENDS and a heated tobacco product.

Below are the Juul-sponsored studies that were shared at the conference:

Pharmacokinetics and Subjective Effects of the JL Electronic Nicotine Delivery System (ENDS) Compared to Five ENDS, a Heated Tobacco Product, and a Combustible Cigarette.

Abuse Liability Assessment of JL Electronic Nicotine Delivery System (ENDS) in Two Nicotine Concentrations Compared to Usual Brand Cigarette, Nicotine Gum and a Comparator ENDS

"When considering laws and regulations governing nicotine, policymakers should bear in mind: Providing a similar nicotine effect and experience to combustible cigarettes is critical to facilitate an adult smoker's transition away from smoking," said Mark Rubinstein, Vice President of Global Scientific Affairs at Juul Labs.

The Company will continue to share results from its science and research program with the public health communities as it works to support the scientific basis for the category, as well as future regulatory filings.

