Merits of revascularisation and medical treatment for chronic coronary syndromes

There are two treatment goals for patients with chronic coronary syndromes: reducing the risk of hard outcomes (i.e., death, myocardial infarction) and improving health outcomes (i.e. angina symptoms, quality of life). Several drugs address these objectives, but what about invasive interventions such as coronary angiography and revascularization? The lecture discusses the merits of an invasive strategy over a conservative strategy in reducing the risk of hard outcomes or improving health outcomes in patients with chronic coronary syndromes. Trials conducted in the era prior to the broad acceptance of drug-eluting stents (COURAGE, BARI-2D) and in the era of drug-eluting stents and physiology guidance (FAME-2) are discussed as an introduction to ISCHEMIA, the largest and newest trial on the topic. Differentiating aspects of ISCHEMIA include various aspects, including the sample size, time of randomization and extent of ischemia. The lecture will discuss the premises, promises and implications of ISCHEMIA and ISCHEMIA-CKD, with a focus on current guidelines for chronic coronary syndromes and how current recommendation and clinical practice might be affected in the future.

A PCR State-of-the-Art lecture on Merits of Revascularisation and Medical Treatment in Patients With Chronic Coronary Syndromes by Davide Capodanno

