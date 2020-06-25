Routine revascularization vs. medical therapy: Meta-analysis and review

Revascularization is often performed in patients with stable ischemic heart disease (SIHD). However, whether revascularization reduces death and other cardiovascular outcomes is uncertain. Cumulative evidence from this meta-analysis of randomized trials, including the recently published ISCHEMIA and ISCHEMIA-CKD trials, shows that routine revascularization was not associated with improved survival, but was associated with a lower risk of non-procedural MI and unstable angina with greater freedom from angina at the expense of higher rates of procedural MI. The risk benefits of routine revascularization versus initial medical therapy should be used in shared decision making for the management of patients with stable ischemic heart disease. Longer-term follow-up of trials is needed to assess whether reduction in non-fatal spontaneous events improves long-term survival.

