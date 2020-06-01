Discoveries of high-Chern-number and high-temperature Chern insulator states

2

Quantum Hall effect (QHE) is one of the most important discoveries in physical sciences. Due to the one-dimensional (1D) dissipationless edge states, QHE exhibits exotic transport properties with quantized Hall resistance ofand vanishing longitudinal resistance. Here,is Planck’s constant,is Landau filling factor andis electron charge. QHE usually originates from the formation of remarkable energy gap and the broken time-reversal-symmetry, which requires materials with high mobility, high magnetic field and ultralow temperature. These rigorous conditions greatly limit the deep exploration and wide applications of QHE. In 1988, Haldane theoretically proposed that QHE can be realized without applying external magnetic field, i.e. Chern insulator state or quantum anomalous Hall effect (QAHE). In 2013, QAHE with Chern number=1 was experimentally observed in thin films of chromium-doped (Bi,Sb)Teat the temperature down to 30 mK. Afterwards, Haldane was awarded the 2016 Nobel Prize in Physics for his early theoretical works on topological phases of matter including the prediction of QAHE. The 1D dissipationless edge states of Chern insulators provide a possible solution to the inevitable heating in integrated circuits. In general, only one 1D dissipationless edge state can be realized at ultralow temperatures in magnetically doped topological insulators, which is far from the application requirements. Therefore, realizing multiple dissipationless edge states and increasing the working temperature of Chern insulator states are not only the most important research topics in physical sciences, but also expected to promote the development of low-consumption electronics and integrated circuits.

Recently, a research collaboration led by Professor Wang Jian at Peking University, Professor Xu Yong and Professor Wu Yang at Tsinghua University has discovered high-Chern-number and high-temperature Chern insulator states in MnBi 2 Te 4 devices, representing a great breakthrough in Chern insulators and topological quantum states.

