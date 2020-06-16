How to build the plane while flying

When the SARS-nCoV-2 pandemic commenced in Wuhan, China at the end of 2019, there were few available clinical guidelines to deploy, let alone adapt and adopt to treat the surge of COVID-19 patients. Doctors in China, Italy, across Europe and the US began to observe deaths due to blood clots. The aim of this study is to first explain how clinical guidelines, on which bedside clinicians have grown accustomed, can be created in the midst of a pandemic through a scoping review of the evolving scientific literature of the pathophysiology of the COVID-19 hypercoagulable state. The second, following the evidence from the scoping review, is to create comprehensive VTE/PE Thromboprophylaxis Clinical Guidelines for COVID-19 patients. These clinical guidelines will enable all providers to have a basis to prevent blood clots from forming that have lead to death from heart attack, stroke and pulmonary embolism due to COVID-19.

