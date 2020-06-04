GSA publishes articles on COVID-19 and aging; plus infographics on agesim and immunity

The Gerontological Society of America's highly cited, peer-reviewed journals are now publishing scientific articles on COVID-19. The following were published between May 26 and June 3; all are free to access:

APOE E4 Genotype Predicts Severe COVID-19 in the UK Biobank Community Cohort: Letter to the editor in The Journals of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences by Chia-Ling Kuo, PhD, Luke C. Pilling, PhD, Janice L. Atkins, PhD, Jane A. H. Masoli, MBChB, João Delgado, PhD, George A. Kuchel, MD, and David Melzer, MBBCh, PhD

COVID-19 Worries and Behavioral Changes in Older and Younger Men and Women: Research report in The Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences by Sarah J. Barber, PhD, and Hyunji Kim, MA

Age differences in COVID-19 risk perceptions and mental health: Evidence from a national US survey conducted in March 2020: Research report in The Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences by Wändi Bruine de Bruin, PhD

Understanding and Addressing Older Adults' Needs During COVID-19: Editorial in Innovation in Aging by Laura P. Sands, PhD, FGSA, Steven M. Albert, PhD, FGSA, and J. Jill Suitor, PhD, FGSA

New Infographics

Understanding Ageism and COVID-19 [https:/ / www. geron. org/ images/ gsa/ reframing/ AgeismInfographic_final. pdf ], which highlights several false narratives about older adults in the pandemic and reframes them in the context of science.

], which highlights several false narratives about older adults in the pandemic and reframes them in the context of science. Aging and Immunity: Why Older Adults Are Highly Susceptible to Diseases Like COVID-19 [https:/ / www. geron. org/ images/ navp/ AgingImmunity_FINAL. pdf ], which addresses why older adults are highly susceptible to diseases like COVID-19 and how manufacturers are compressing the timeline to bring a COVID-19 vaccine to market.

