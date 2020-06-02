How a molecular alarm system in plants protects them from danger

Scientists show, at the molecular level, how oral secretions of the cotton leaf worm can trigger defense responses in a plant

Every species in nature is equipped with a strategy to survive in response to danger. Plants, too, have innate systems that are triggered in response to threats, such as insects feeding on them. For example, some plants can recognize "herbivore danger signals" (HDS), which are specific chemicals in oral secretions of insects. This activates a cascade of events in the plant's physiological defense machinery, which leads to the plant developing "immunity" against the predator. However, despite considerable research, exactly how plants recognize these signals has remained a bit of a mystery. In a new study, a team of scientists from Tokyo University of Science, led by Prof Gen-ichiro Arimura, attempts to shed light on exactly how plant HDS systems work.

Reference

Title of original paper: Soy and Arabidopsis receptor-like kinases respond to polysaccharide signals from Spodoptera species and mediate herbivore resistance

Journal: Communications Biology

DOI: 10.1038/s42003-020-0959-4

