COVID-19 news from Annals of Internal Medicine

A collection of coronavirus-related content is free to the public at http://go. annals. org/ coronavirus . 1. How to Safely Reopen Colleges and Universities During COVID-19: Experiences From Taiwan

The safe reopening of colleges and universities this fall is an ongoing concern in many countries. Authors from several institutions, including the National Taiwan University, share the combination of strategies undertaken by universities in Taiwan to keep campuses open while maintaining the health and safety of students and faculty. They describe the plan in the backdrop of effective public health strategies undertaken in Taiwan to keep case counts of COVID-19 low. Read the full text: https:/ / www. acpjournals. org/ doi/ 10. 7326/ M20-2927 .

Editorial: Reopening Colleges and Universities During the COVID-19 Pandemic

There are important differences between Taiwan and other countries, but residential colleges and universities present similar challenges to pandemic control for all. Considering how well Taiwan has managed COVID-19 overall, the editorialists from Washington University, St. Louis believe that the plan for safely reopening colleges and universities in Taiwan offers important principles that may help to advise the United States and other countries. Read the full text: https:/ / www. acpjournals. org/ doi/ 10. 7326/ M20-4752 .

The lead author, Shan-Chwen Chang, MD, PhD, can be reached at changsc@ntu.edu.tw. The editorialist, Mark S. Wrighton, PhD, can be reached directly at wrighton@wustl.edu. 2. Urgent Issues Facing Immigrant Physicians in the U.S. in the COVID-19 Era

Physicians who received their medical training outside the United States constitute a substantial proportion of the physician workforce in states with a high burden of COVID-19 cases and deaths. Authors from HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Illinois, and Cleveland Clinic Foundation describe how immigrant physicians and their families also may be especially vulnerable because of several circumstances that relate to their visa status. Read the full text: https:/ / www. acpjournals. org/ doi/ 10. 7326/ M20-4103 .

The lead author, Vivekanand Tiwari, MD, can be reached at drtiwari2008@gmail.com.

