COVID-19 news from Annals of Internal Medicine

Quantifying and Interpreting Treatment Effects in COVID-19 Studies

Trials evaluating treatments for COVID-19 often use the time to a positive outcome as a key end point. In the presence of death as a competing risk, commonly used survival analysis techniques may not be appropriate. Using examples from two recent trials of treatments for COVID-19, the authors from Harvard University discuss issues with the current practice and present alternative, more clinically interpretable approaches. Read the full text: https:/ / www. acpjournals. org/ doi/ 10. 7326/ M20-4044 .

