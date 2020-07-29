COVID-19 news from Annals of Internal Medicine

Below please find a summary and link(s) of new coronavirus-related content published today in Annals of Internal Medicine. The summary below is not intended to substitute for the full article as a source of information. A collection of coronavirus-related content is free to the public at http://go. annals. org/ coronavirus .

1. Cardiac Endotheliitis and Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome After COVID-19

Endotheliitis and microangiopathy have been identified as key features of the pathophysiology of severe COVID-19. In addition, a multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS) similar to Kawasaki disease has been increasingly reported in association with COVID-19 in children and young adults. Authors from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center describe a case report on the pathologic findings of vasculitis of the small vessels of the heart, which likely represents MIS, leading to death in a young adult after presumed resolution of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection. Read the full text: https:/ / www. acpjournals. org/ doi/ 10. 7326/ L20-0882 .

2. Body Mass Index and Risk for Intubation or Death in SARS-CoV-2 Infection

Obesity has been associated with COVID-19 and with pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome but is also associated with comorbidities that place patients at higher risk. Authors from Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Villanova School of Business found that obesity is associated with increased risk for intubation or death from COVID-19 in adults younger than 65 years, but not in adults aged 65 years or older. Read the full text: https:/ / www. acpjournals. org/ doi/ 10. 7326/ M20-3214 .

