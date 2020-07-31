Minimally invasive percutaneous treatment for osteoid osteoma of the spine

This article by Dr. Giuseppe Mariniello et al. is published in The Open Neurology Journal, Volume 14, 2020

This research defines the new mini-invasive technique for the treatment of osteoid osteomas, which are benign but painful bone-forming tumors that usually involve long bones, with 10-20% of the cases having localization at the spine.

The most common symptom in osteoid osteomas is back pain which is generally responding to nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, but in some cases, also radicular pain can be present. The best treatment, for years, has been known to be surgical excision for cases with unresponsive pain. It has been practiced with much success but it also has a high rate of fusion with instrumentation.

In the recent years, percutaneous radiofrequency ablation has been suggested as a new mini-invasive technique for the treatment of osteoid osteomas.

###