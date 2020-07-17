Identification of Novel TTN Mutations and discovery of digenic mutation.

Beijing, 10 July 2020: the journal Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications (CVIA) has just published a new issue, Volume 4 Issue 4.

This issue brings together important research papers from leading cardiologists in US, China, and Africa, including very important new research on identification of Novel TTN Mutations and discovery of digenic mutation.

Papers in the issue are as follows:

RESEARCH PAPERS

Ying Peng, Jinxin Miao, Yafei Zhai, Guangming Fang, Chuchu Wang, Yaohe Wang, Xiaoyan Zhao and Jianzeng Dong

Identification of Novel TTN Mutations in Three Chinese Familial Dilated Cardiomyopathy Pedigrees by Whole Exome Sequencing (http://ow. ly/ NnJx30qYzFX )

Zhaowei Zhu, Yanan Guo, Xuping Li, Shuai Teng, Xiaofan Peng, Pu Zou and Shenghua Zhou

Glycyrrhizic Acid Attenuates Balloon-Induced Vascular Injury Through Inactivation of RAGE Signaling Pathways (http://ow. ly/ xC7B30qYzJx )

Lutfu Askin, Hakan Duman, Ali Ozy?ld?z and Okan Tanriverdi

Association of Serum Chemerin Levels with Coronary Artery Disease: Pathogenesis and Clinical Research (http://ow. ly/ yQhd30qYzL5 )

Yafei Zhai, Jinxin Miao, Ying Peng, Guangming Fang, Chuchu Wang, Yaohe Wang, Xiaoyan Zhao and Jianzeng Dong

Discovery of Digenic Mutation, KCNH2 c.1898A >C and JUP c.916dupA, in a Chinese Family with Long QT Syndrome via Whole-Exome Sequencing (http://ow. ly/ U27s30qYzNl )

Mohamed Sobhy, Ahmed Elshal, Noha Ghanem, Hosam Hasan-Ali, Nabil Farag, Nireen Okasha, El Sayed Farag, Mohamed Sadaka, Hisham Abo El Enein, Sameh Salama, Hazem Khamis, Khaled Shokry, Hany Ragy, Amany Elshorbagy and Radwa Mehanna

Development of Primary Percutaneous Coronary Intervention as a National Reperfusion Strategy for Patients with ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction and Assessment of Its Use in Egypt (http://ow. ly/ psWc30qYzPQ )

REVIEW

Israel Oluwasegun Ayenigbara

The Accumulation of Visceral Fat and Preventive Measures among the Elderly (http://ow. ly/ 1pRW30qYzQo )

COMMENTARIES

C. Richard Conti

Some Issues Related to STEMI and NSTEMI (http://ow. ly/ jidg30qYzRH )

C. Richard Conti

Chronic Effusive Pericarditis and Chronic Constrictive Pericarditis (http://ow. ly/ uOgJ30qYXqq )

