Association between statewide school closure, COVID-19 incidence, mortality in US

What The Study Did: This population epidemiology study estimates associations of school closures in the U.S. and the timing of those closures in March with change in daily COVID-19 incidence and mortality through the first week of May, accounting for other existing public health interventions.
Authors: Katherine A. Auger, M.D., M.Sc., of the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center in Ohio, is the corresponding author.
To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/
(doi:10.1001/jama.2020.14348)
Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.
# # #Media advisory: The full study and related articles are attached to this news release.
Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/
###