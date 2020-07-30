News Release 

Age-related differences in nasopharyngeal SARS-CoV-2 levels in patients with COVID-19

JAMA Pediatrics

What The Study Did: Age-related differences in nasopharyngeal SARS-CoV-2 levels in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 were investigated in this observational study.

Authors: Taylor Heald-Sargent, M.D., Ph.D., of the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.3651)

